Global News Morning Halifax
November 19 2021 7:42am
07:13

Halifax creative couple release new book

We chat with musician Michael S. Ryan (The Town Heroes) and abstract visual artist Kristen Herrington about the release of their new book, You and Me: Travel, Misadventures, and Love Around the World.

