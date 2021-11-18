Menu

Crime
November 18 2021 10:24pm
Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the person who stabbed a hotel employee four times — and also, why he did it.

