Deepest Transit Station November 18 2021 2:01pm 02:20 Time-lapse video shows construction of REM station in Outremont A time-lapse video shows the progress made over three years at the future Édouard-Montpetit REM station. Builders say that at 70 metres below ground it is the deepest station in Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8384014/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8384014/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?