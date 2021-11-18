Menu

Deepest Transit Station
November 18 2021 2:01pm
02:20

Time-lapse video shows construction of REM station in Outremont

A time-lapse video shows the progress made over three years at the future Édouard-Montpetit REM station. Builders say that at 70 metres below ground it is the deepest station in Canada.

