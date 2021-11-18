Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 18 2021 8:29am
03:50

Holiday entertaining recipes

Spending all your time in the kitchen is no way to enjoy the holidays. Food blogger Laura Keogh joins Eramelinda Boquer with a delicious, easy to make appetizer that you can prepare in advance.

