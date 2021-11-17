Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 17 2021 10:10pm
03:02

B.C. floods: Town of Hope struggles to deal with complete isolation, and hundreds of stranded travellers

The town of Hope, completely cut off from the rest of B.C. by landslides, is now facing shortages of food and medicine. Kamil Karamali reports.

