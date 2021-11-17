Global News Hour at 6 BC November 17 2021 10:10pm 03:02 B.C. floods: Town of Hope struggles to deal with complete isolation, and hundreds of stranded travellers The town of Hope, completely cut off from the rest of B.C. by landslides, is now facing shortages of food and medicine. Kamil Karamali reports. Travellers trapped in Hope, B.C. evacuate as Highway 7 temporarily reopened REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8382607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8382607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?