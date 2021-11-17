Conservatives November 17 2021 8:57pm 00:52 Manitoba NDP want public inquiry into government’s COVID-19 response Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are calling on the the Progressive Conservative government to hold an inquiry into its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manitoba NDP want public inquiry into government’s COVID-19 response REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8382494/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8382494/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?