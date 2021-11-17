Menu

November 17 2021 8:57pm
Manitoba NDP want public inquiry into government’s COVID-19 response

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are calling on the the Progressive Conservative government to hold an inquiry into its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

