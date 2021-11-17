Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 17 2021 10:05am
04:46

B.C. storm claims at least one life

A woman’s body has been recovered from a mudslide near Lillooet, and the search continues for more potential victims. Lillooet Mayor Peter Busse discusses the impact of the tragic discovery on the community.

