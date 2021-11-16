News November 16 2021 8:48pm 02:34 High water concerns along the Similkameen River Unprecedented flooding has wreaked havoc throughout communities in the Similkameen area. Floodwaters are receding in Keremeos but still pose as a risk to nearby residents. ‘It’s volatile and can change at any moment’: Similkameen River levels still high REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8379196/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8379196/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?