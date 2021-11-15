Grant Park November 15 2021 11:15pm 02:02 Vincent Massey Trojans defeat Grant Park Pirates to win WHSFL ANAVETS Bowl Highlights from tonight’s WHSFL Division 1 Championship, where the Vincent Massey Trojans crushed the Grant Park Pirates. Vincent Massey Trojans win city championship in high school football REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8376558/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8376558/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?