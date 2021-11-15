Global News Morning Montreal November 15 2021 8:10am 01:29 Teenager shot and killed A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district of Montreal Sunday night. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story. 16-year-old shot and killed in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?