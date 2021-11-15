Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 15 2021 8:10am
01:29

Teenager shot and killed

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district of Montreal Sunday night. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

Advertisement

Video Home