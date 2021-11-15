Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 15 2021 6:36am
05:40

Popular Luncheon Fundraiser Returns to Halifax

In support of Phoenix Youth Programs, the Phoenix Holiday Luncheon returns to Halifax on Dec 7th, and this year there’s also an option to take your lunch to go!

