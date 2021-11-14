Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 14 2021 9:59pm
02:44

B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14

A moisture-packed atmospheric river continues to douse the Lower Mainland. How long the rain will stick around and what’s next in the Sunday, November 14, 2021 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Advertisement

Video Home