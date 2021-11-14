Sports November 14 2021 2:39pm 01:20 Kelowna Rockets roll past Prince George Cougars, 5-2 Talyn Boyko earned his second win in as many starts for Kelowna, stopping 18 shots, as the Rockets rolled past the Cougars in Prince George on Friday night. Junior hockey: Rockets roll past Cougars, Warriors sweep set in Wenatchee REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373146/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373146/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?