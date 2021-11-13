Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 13 2021 1:31pm
04:13

Initiative pairing up female high school students with mentors

Avneet Sandhu, Vice President & Co-founder of She Connects, explains how their mentorship programs are looking for new mentees.

Advertisement

Video Home