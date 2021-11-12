Menu

News
November 12 2021 8:25pm
02:14

Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption

Kelowna RCMP didn’t mince words on Friday regarding Thursday’s Remembrance Day disruption, stating they are looking into the incident “from a criminal perspective.”

