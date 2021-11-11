Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 11 2021 9:55pm
01:44

Knifing through the water at record speed

University of Regina swimmer Taylor Hebert shattered a nine-year old school record in the pool, that also qualified her for U Sports National Championship.

Advertisement

Video Home