Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 11 2021 8:45pm
02:04

‘Fraser Blues’ precision flying team marks last Remembrance Day

B.C.’s Fraser Blues volunteer precision flying team is marking its last Remembrance Day flyover, now that its founder has decided to retire. Aaron McArthur reports.

