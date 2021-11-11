Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 11 2021 6:05pm
02:07

Remembrance Day: Toronto pays tribute to those who served

After a year of virtual ceremonies, Canadians were able to gather Thursday to pay their respects to the fallen. Matthew Bingley has more on the return of in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies.

