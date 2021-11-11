Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 11 2021 6:05pm 02:07 Remembrance Day: Toronto pays tribute to those who served After a year of virtual ceremonies, Canadians were able to gather Thursday to pay their respects to the fallen. Matthew Bingley has more on the return of in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies. Premier Doug Ford highlights soldiers who served in Afghanistan during Remembrance Day ceremony REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8368259/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8368259/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?