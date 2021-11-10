Menu

Global News at Noon BC
November 10 2021 3:05pm
00:31

Fire rips through log yard in Quesnel, B.C.

Major fire tore through a lumber operation in the B.C. Interior. it happened Tuesday afternoon — as the log yard at West Fraser Timber near Quesnel went up in flames.

