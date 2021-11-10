Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 10 2021 10:57am
06:07

Preview of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day at Victory Square

Director of Ceremonies James Stanton gives Global News Morning a preview of Remembrance Day events planned at the Cenotaph at Victory Square.

