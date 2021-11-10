Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 10 2021 9:47am
04:21

Proof of vaccination required to hit some B.C. slopes. Whistler Blackcomb isn’t one of them

Whistler Blackcomb is not asking skiers for proof of vaccination, even though some other B.C. ski hills are, and that’s not sitting well with some locals.

Advertisement

Video Home