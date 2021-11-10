Global News Morning BC November 10 2021 9:47am 04:21 Proof of vaccination required to hit some B.C. slopes. Whistler Blackcomb isn’t one of them Whistler Blackcomb is not asking skiers for proof of vaccination, even though some other B.C. ski hills are, and that’s not sitting well with some locals. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?