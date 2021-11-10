Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 10 2021 8:19am
04:37

Tree for Boston

Alyse speaks with Mukthar Limpao, Community Leader and Executive Director of L’Arche Cape Breton, and two of L’Arche’s core members, ahead of the cutting of the Tree for Boston.

