Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
November 10 2021 7:45am
05:18

Canadian Tire employees hailed as heroes

We catch up with some of the employees of the Canadian Tire in Bayers Lake, who helped save a man’s life who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Video Home