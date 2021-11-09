Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 9 2021 5:37pm
02:08

Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle

As Catherine McDonald reports, two Grade 8 students from Danforth Gardens Public School reported a man tried to lure them into his vehicle last week.

