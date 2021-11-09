Sports November 9 2021 11:50am 03:53 Special Olympics Manitoba hosts school programs for student athletes Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Special Olympics Manitoba about their school programs aimed at getting students involved in sports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8360851/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8360851/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?