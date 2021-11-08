Sports November 8 2021 3:06pm 02:16 Surrey’s Ana Godinez Gonzalaz is a world champion Ana Godinez Gonzalaz wins U-23 World Wrestling gold medal after more than a year without competition due to the COVID pandemic. Global BC’s Jay Janower reports REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8358735/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8358735/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?