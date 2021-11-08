Menu

November 8 2021 3:06pm
Surrey’s Ana Godinez Gonzalaz is a world champion

Ana Godinez Gonzalaz wins U-23 World Wrestling gold medal after more than a year without competition due to the COVID pandemic. Global BC’s Jay Janower reports

