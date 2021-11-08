Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
November 8 2021 1:22pm
03:36

The Mustard Seed hosting weekend hiring fair

The Mustard Seed in Edmonton is hoping to get more support staff as the winter months approach, and is hosting a hiring fair on Nov. 12 and 13.

Advertisement

Video Home