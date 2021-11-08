Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 8 2021 8:35am
03:40

Montreal election results

The waiting is over. Political commentator Daniel Sanger joins Global’s Andrea Howick with a look at election night winners and losers, and what the results could mean for Montreal moving forward.

Advertisement

Video Home