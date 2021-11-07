Menu

November 7 2021 9:38am
Large waterspout swirls in Vancouver

A large waterspout was seen near Vancouver Airport on Nov. 6, as Environment Canada issued a rare tornado watch for parts of the city’s metropolitan area.

