Global News Hour at 6 BC November 6 2021 10:23pm 03:04 B.C. evening weather forecast: Saturday, November 6, 2021 Damp, grey weather is here to stay on the South Coast. What to expect this weekend for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia in the Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 forecast. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356040/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356040/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?