central okanagan
November 5 2021 8:15pm
02:12

‘He could have done anything to me’; Kelowna woman wakes to intruder in bedroom

A Kelowna woman, who lives by herself, had an unknown man enter her apartment around 3 a.m. in the morning on Wednesday.

