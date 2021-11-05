Menu

November 5 2021 11:50am
Nova Scotia’s top doctor says increase in COVID-19 cases from clusters linked to several faith groups

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the province had a total of 220 active cases as of Friday. He said the increase were from “several clusters” primarily in the northern and western zones related to several faith groups that recently participated in a single, multi-day event. Strang said the province is seeing further spread within each faith group community and the majority of the cases involved those who were unvaccinated.

