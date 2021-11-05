Menu

Aurora
November 5 2021 9:08am
04:33

Telescopes for Kids initiative

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Winnipeg Centre is kicking off the second year of the Telescopes for Kids initiative and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets all the details.

