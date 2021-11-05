Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 5 2021 8:13am
03:59

Montreal Vegan Festival

Chef Christian Ventura is on a mission to fuel the vegan revolution in Quebec, one bite at a time. He joins Global’s Laura Casella with a preview of the recipe he will be presenting at this year’s Montreal Vegan Festival.

Advertisement

Video Home