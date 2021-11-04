Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 4 2021 9:58pm
01:56

B.C. health officials prepare for bad flu season

The 2020 flu season, in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, was virtually non-existent. As Aaron McArthur reports, health officials are worried that this year could be exactly the opposite.

Advertisement

Video Home