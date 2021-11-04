Weather November 4 2021 8:58am 01:03 November 4th Weather Update with Kahla Evans Continuing to get warmer here in southern Manitoba! Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with details on how nice it could get. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?