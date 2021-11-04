Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
November 4 2021 6:51am
06:15

After a one-year hiatus, Nova Scotia Music Week is back in Truro

We check in Allegra Swanson, Executive Director of Music Nova Scotia, to find out more about Nova Scotia Music Week happening in Truro.

Advertisement

Video Home