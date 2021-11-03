Menu

Tech
November 3 2021 3:30pm
05:11

New and improved tech gadgets from Apple

Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media shows off the latest generation of the Apple Airpod, as well as Apple’s new smart speaker, the HomePod Mini.

