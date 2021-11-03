Menu

3rd vaccine dose
November 3 2021 2:18pm
COVID-19: Manitoba expands recommendations for 3rd vaccine dose

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, announced on Wednesday that the province would be expanding its third COVID-19 vaccine dose recommendations to include all Manitobans aged 70 and older and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis people aged 18 and over. Reimer said third doses should be given at least six months after the last dose received, and should be the same mRNA vaccine as the previous dose if possible.

