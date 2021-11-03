Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 3 2021 9:05am
01:46

Edmonton’s notorious Milla Pub destroyed by fire

An old and notorious pub north of downtown Edmonton went up in flames overnight Wednesday. Kim Smith reports live from the now-destroyed Milla Pub.

