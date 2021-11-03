Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 3 2021 8:53am
03:45

Extra Halloween Candy

The excitement of trick-or-trading may be over, but the mounds of candy collected will last for weeks to come. Jaime Damak joins Global’s Laura Casella with some suggestions on what to do with all those sweets.

