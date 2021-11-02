Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 2 2021 9:39pm
01:55

Williams Lake mayor facing calls to resign over social media post

Local First Nations are calling on Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb to step down over his sharing of a racist post on Facebook. Aaron McArthur reports.

