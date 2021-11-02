Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
November 2 2021 5:02pm
01:47

Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl

Security video captures a man spraying an unknown substance into a dog water bowl outside a Toronto business.

Advertisement

Video Home