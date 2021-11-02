Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 2 2021 10:26am
04:00

Money Matters: Understanding your credit score

Matt Atkinson of Coast Capital Savings takes the mystery out of credit scores by explaining how they work, and why they’re important.

