Global News Hour at 6 BC November 1 2021 10:09pm 01:49 Deadline approaches for B.C. public service employees to be vaccinated Public service employees in B.C. will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by November 22nd. Keith Baldrey has the details REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8342492/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8342492/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?