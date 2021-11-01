Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 1 2021 8:37pm
01:56

‘She-shed’ Make-a-Wish becomes local project

An unusual Make-a-Wish was granted this weekend when an 8-year-old girl suffering from a complex medical condition asked for a “she-shed.”

Advertisement

Video Home