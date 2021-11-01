Will B.C. health-care workers be moved to other regions in the province to fill staff shortages?

Global News reporter Richard Zussman asks B.C. health officials if the gaps in the health-care workforce will lead to the movement of workers around the province to offset shortages. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it can be disruptive and challenging to move patients with certain conditions like dementia and factors are being looked at. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the “short answer is yes,” and while places like Interior Health are doing a good job managing the shortages, the province is looking at the best way to continue to support and deliver outstanding health care.