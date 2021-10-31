Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 31 2021 1:28pm
04:58

COP26 gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland

Shauna Sylvester, Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue Executive Director, explains SFU’s involvement in the COP26 summit and why the global climate change event is crucial.

Advertisement

Video Home