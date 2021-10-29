Global News at 5 Regina October 29 2021 8:03pm 01:40 No out-of-province ICU transfers planned past Sunday in Saskatchewan WATCH: During a COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Marlo Pritchard said there were no out-of-province transfers scheduled past Sunday. COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 238 cases, 1 patient scheduled to return from Ontario REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8337113/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8337113/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?