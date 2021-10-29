Menu

Global News at 5 Regina
October 29 2021 8:03pm
01:40

No out-of-province ICU transfers planned past Sunday in Saskatchewan

WATCH: During a COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Marlo Pritchard said there were no out-of-province transfers scheduled past Sunday.

