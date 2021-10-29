Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 29 2021 6:53pm
01:45

Saskatchewan woman celebrates 107th birthday

Not a lot of people can say they have been around to see over 100 years of history. However, this Saskatoon resident can say she has seen 107.

